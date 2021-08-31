TOPEKA — Sharon Yoder, 72, of Topeka, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her residence, while surrounded by her family.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1948, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Robert and Rosalie (Miller) Yoder.
On April 4, 1970, in Shore Church, she married Richard Yoder and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, Russ (Allyse) Yoder, of Topeka and Ryan (Erika) Yoder, of Fort Collins, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Luke, Brady, Ty, Kylie, Kloie, Macy, Bryce, Will and Baron; her mother, of Topeka; a brother, Dennis (Mary) Yoder, of LaGrange; and a sister, Susan (Pat) Frain, of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Sharon was a 1966 graduate of Shipshewana High School and then graduated from Fort Wayne Business School.
When her boys were in school, she worked at Shipshewana State Bank.
Sharon and her husband purchased Yoder Popcorn in 1996, taking over full operations in 1999. She worked in the office for 20 years.
Sharon accepted Christ as a teenager at Shore Church, and after being married became a very active member of Emma Church, volunteering as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and helping in the treasury department for many years.
She was a wonderful cook and baker but most importantly a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Emma Church, 1900 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
A memorial service will then follow, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Emma Church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman.
Memorials may be given to the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
