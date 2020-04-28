ANGOLA — Max E. Hilyard, 83, of Crooked Lake, Angola, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with his wife and sons by his side.
He was born in Monroeville, Indiana, on April 4, 1937, the son of the late Paul L. and Norma I. (Roth) Hilyard.
On July 16, 1960, he married Elizabeth A. Haugk.
He served his country from 1955-1959, in the United States Marine Corps.
He worked as a Division Manager for Aramark, retiring after 38 years of service.
He was a member of Angola Lions Club.
Max is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Hilyard, of Angola; three sons, Dave Hilyard, of Fort Wayne, Jack (Cindy) Hilyard, of Angola, and Tony (Nancy) Hilyard, of Decatur; a daughter-in-law, Karen Hilyard, of Decatur; two brothers, Leonard Hilyard, of Chicago, and Terry (Teresa) Hilyard, of Brownsburg; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley J. Hilyard; and his brother, Jack Hilyard.
Due to Max’s wishes, no visitation or funeral service will be held at this time, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Missionary Church in Angola or Steuben County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
