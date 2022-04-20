ANGOLA — Devin R. McLaughlin, 18, of Angola, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn, is in charge of arrangements.
Devin McLaughlin
Sheryl Prentice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Butler factory issues WARN notice
- Meth is still making its way into northeast Indiana
- Election debate has inaccuracies, innuendo
- Fire contained at Auburn's Carlex facility; no injuries were reported
- Avilla teen killed by train in Hicksville
- Warriors' Max Engle masters Fremont
- Fire damages rural Waterloo home
- Man stabbed while moving out
- Tutor facing child molesting charge
- Significant changes are better serving DeKalb County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.