Kay Finchum
AUBURN — Kay Anita (Kitterman) Finchum, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Auburn Village in Auburn, with family by her side.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1936, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ralph F. and Ruth R. (Kelley) Kitterman. She grew up in Hobart, Indiana and it was at that time she fell in love with and became the #1 fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Kay graduated from Hobart High School and attended Ball State Teachers College, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Education.
While attending Ball State, she met Virgil Madison Finchum, and they married on Sept. 24, 1958, in Hobart, Indiana. He passed away on Feb. 22, 1993.
She retired from teaching English and social studies. She taught at both, Auburn High School and DeKalb High school from 1958-1997. She also served as the DeKalb High School yearbook advisor for 25 years.
Kay was a HUGE Chicago Cubs fan! She never missed an opportunity, when it presented itself, to see them in person at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
She was an avid card player, in a bridge club, and loved to play euchre. Kay enjoyed traveling and was a world traveler. She always looked forward to her next trip.
She enjoyed the game of golf and played most of her life. Her favorite tee-time was the first one of the day.
Kay played the French Horn in the Gary Philharmonic in her youth and loved to playing with the Auburn Community Band.
She was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and Clerk of Session.
Kay was a member of Business and Professional Women, receiving the Woman of the Year award in 1997, retired Teachers Association, Sigma Beta Sorority and Ladies Literacy Club. She also volunteered at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas W. and Leslie Kitterman, of Tallahassee, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, James A. and Ann M. Finchum, of Auburn; two granddaughters, Katelyn M. and Austin High, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Rachel J. and Max Green, of Morgantown, Virginia; and great-granddaughter, Olive Ruth-Ann High, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Margaret (Kitterman) Nutter and Verlin Nutter.
Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. David Lawrence will be officiating.
A private family graveside service will take place at Asbury Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.
Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorial donations in Kay’s honor may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum or DeKalb Literacy Fund, in care of Community Foundation DeKalb County. If your choice is the literacy fund, please make checks payable to the Community Foundation DeKalb County and write in the memo: Literacy Fund.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
James VanVlerah Jr.
ANGOLA — James E. VanVlerah, Jr., age 66, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
James was owner and HMFIC of VanVlerah Mechanical and proud member of UA Local #50. He was a welder, pipefitter and steamfitter. James was very active with the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge where he was rider #720.
James E. VanVlerah, Jr. was born September 6, 1955, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of James E. and Donna J. (Killion) VanVlerah, Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of Defiance High School. James married his high school sweetheart, Karen E. Hammons in Defiance, Ohio on October 7, 1977 and she survives.
James is survived by his daughters, Abby VanVlerah, of Angola and Elizabeth Matthews, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, John, Karen, James and Lucy Matthews, his father, James (Penny) VanVlerah, of West Unity, Ohio; mother, Donna VanVlerah, of Angola and sisters, Donna (Ed Bentley) VanVlerah, of Hudson, Indiana and Cathy (Jim) Leonard, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
A private celebration of James’ life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 South West Street, Angola, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Pine Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 375, Kyle, SD 57752.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Madonna Smith
LAGRANGE — Madonna Marie Smith, 105, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born December 30, 1916, in Garrett, Indiana, to Thurlo and Cleo (Rhodes) Miller. Mrs. Smith worked alongside her husband on the farm and drove the tractor every day. She was a member of the Wolcottville United Methodist Church.
Madonna enjoyed being outside tending to her flowers and garden. She enjoyed making crafts and helping Peggie in her gift store. She loved everyone and never knew a stranger. Her family will remember her as being quite a character.
Surviving are a daughter, Peggie Strawser of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Sherrie (John) Larimer of Howe, Teresa (Ty) Stewart of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mike (Karen) Strawser of Wolcottville, and Michelle (Eric) Johnston of Wolcottville; 8 great-grandchildren; and 17 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Smith; a son, Teddy Smith; a daughter-in-law, Martha Smith; and a son-in-law, Ted Strawser.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 209 West Spring Street, LaGrange. Madonna’s funeral service will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the church with Pastor Russell Hepler officiating.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the LaGrange First United Methodist Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Rene Salinas
PLEASANT LAKE — Rene Elaine Salinas, 58, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.