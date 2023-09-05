HUNTERTOWN — Bonnie “Bonnie Belle” Betley age 77, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 17, 1946, to William Monroe Davis and Lucy Kate Plymale in Wewoka, Oklahoma.
Bonnie was baptized on Jan. 15, 1952, in Prague, Oklahoma, at St. Wenes Laus Catholic Church.
Bonnie worked at General Telephone as a teller/clerk for eight years, Chronister Pharmacy for two years as a Pharmacy Tech/store manager, Douglas Morrow, OD, from 1986-2000, as office manager, Price Vision Group from 2000-2003, as a receptionist/secretary, Fort Wayne Neurology as the lead secretary from 2003-2011, (retired to take care of her granddaughter), Moose Lake as a part time server from 2013-2018.
Bonnie visited Fort Wayne with her aunt and uncle in summer of 1965. She met Jerry Betley at Pretty Lake and decided to remain in Indiana, living with her aunt and uncle. She attended St. Francis University for one semester.
She married Jerry Betley on July 22, 1967. They were married for 56 years. They lived in Fort Wayne for a couple years, then built a home on Pretty Lake. In 1975, they moved to Huntertown, Indiana, where she still lives.
While living at Pretty Lake, she was confirmed into the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church at Messiah, Wolcottville, Indiana, on Oct. 13, 1974. In 1978, they joined Zion Lutheran Church, Garrett, Indiana, where she loved serving her Lord through the Altar Guild, several committees and boards, including church treasurer.
She loved her children and grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. Rarely did she miss an event they were involved in, whether it was at church, school, or sports or just to be around them. She also was proud of her Cherokee heritage through her father’s bloodline.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jerry Betley; son, Jody, born March 2, 1973; daughters, Dana, born Feb. 17, 1974, Kari born Nov. 7, 1977, and Alison, born Oct. 25, 1978. Jody married Donnetta Hardeman on Oct. 11, 1997; Dana married Scott Mitchell on June 21, 1997; Kari married Chris Reith on Dec. 27, 2003; and Alison married Travis Bowersock on July 14, 2001. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Myka and Kenzie Betley, Layton and Ainsley Mitchell, Ethan and Alex Reith, Landon, Cadence and Abram Bowersock; She is also survived by her brothers and sisters. She was the second oldest of 11; surviving are her brothers, Paul Davis, Carl Davis, Jody Davis, Freddie Davis, Alvin Davis and Mike Davis; and sisters, Rosie Annanders, Kaye McCord and Christie Dunsmore, all remain in Oklahoma.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, William M. and Kate Davis; and sister, Helen Davis, who died at age 5.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738, and from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738, with the Rev. Keaton Christiansen officiating.
Burial will follow at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or Stillwater Hospice Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.