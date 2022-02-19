COLUMBIA CITY — Barbara Lou Enslen, age 80, of Noble County, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at home, while surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara had been in the care of her daughter since her fall in September 2021.
She was born in Goshen, Indiana, on June 30, 1941, to Robert and Mattie (Halsey) Murphy. They preceded her in death.
It was a significant time in history as the United States had just entered WWII. At the age of 2, she went to live with her aunt and uncle, the late Carl and Ida (Haroff) Murphy. At the age of 18, her adoption became finalized. Barbara grew up in Noble County and graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1959.
On Jan. 2, 1960, she married Gene Enslen and they lived their entire married life in Washington and Noble townships in Noble County.
Gene was a hog and grain farmer and Barbara worked her entire life in factories, retiring from Uniroyal at the age of 70, after 35 years. In 2018, she moved to her current home in Columbia City.
There is no doubt that Barbara left her mark on this world and will be missed deeply by those she leaves behind.
Survivors include, a son, Terry (Kris) Enlsen, of Kimmell; a daughter, Tammy (Jim) Collins, of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Dakota (Sarah) Enslen, Nicole Thornsbearry, and James Collins; five great-grandchildren, Kaydance and Finn Thornsbearry, Ava and Oliver Green and Amelia Enslen; a half-sister, Betty Sue Stahl; half-brothers, Jim (Bitsie) Murphy, Jeffery (Nancy) Quinn; a sister-in-law, Judy Wietbrook; along with three siblings.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gene Enslen on Sept. 3, 2012; her parents; and an infant half-brother.
A funeral service will be held in Barbara’s honor at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Wolf Lake Baptist Church, 1133 Main St., Wolf Lake, IN 46796.
Pastor Dan Carlson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received at Wolf Lake Baptist Church from 9:30-11 a.m., prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial donations may be given in Barbara’s honor to Wolf Lake Baptist Church.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
