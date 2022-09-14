KENDALLVILLE — Vurlin Rose Nivens, age 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Orchard Point in Kendallville.
Mrs. Nivens was born in Elwood, Indiana, on May 21, 1928, to Lestes Armitte Gosnell and Lillian Fern (King) Gosnell. They preceded her in death.
Rose graduated from Alexandria High School in 1946.
She married John Parker Nivens on Sept. 20, 1952, in Rossville, Georgia, and he preceded her in death in March 2001.
Rose was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Kendallville.
In the past, she was also a member of the Kendallville Moose, Eagles and Elks lodges and V.F.W Post 2749. She was also a member of Eastern Star Kendallville Lodge #122, where she served as Worthy Matron. She also was a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and served as Worthy High Priestess.
Survivors include her daughters, Marina and Jack Goss, of Hamilton, Ohio, Jonnee Ensley, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City and Tami and Joe Parks, of Kendallville; son, Les and Andrea Nivens, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City; stepdaughter, Sonja Nivens McCord, of Elwood, Indiana; grandchildren, Joel (Kim) Goss, of Fort Wayne; Emily Goss (Ben) Magnuson, of New York City, New York; Jacob (Jocelyn) Ensley, of Fort Wayne; Morgan Parks (Bryce) Ehret, of Kendallville; Seth Parks, of Kendallville; Estella Nivens, Elaina Nivens and Eleanor Nivens, all of Sylvan Lake, Rome City; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Arvona Marlene (Gosnell) Merrell, of Alexandria, Indiana; three nieces; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Parker Nivens, in 2001; and a brother, Lestes Armitte Gosnell Jr., in 2005; stepdaughter, Linda Nivens Farr, in 1971; and son-in-law, Dale Harmeyer, in 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at noon, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Knights of Pythias & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Frankton.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
