CARMEL — Marie (Smith) Grueter Sanger, age 97, most recently of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. She was the center of a large and loving family.
Marie was born on Dec. 21, 1923, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Alvin L. Smith and Ricky (Schiek) Smith.
Marie graduated from Ashley High School.
She married Dr. Maurice R. Grueter on May, 2, 1942, and was an optometric assistant in his office until his passing.
They had two daughters who survive, Maureen (Kim) Gaskill, of Carmel, Indiana, and Marianne (John C.) Hart, of Westfield, Indiana.
Widow of Dr. Grueter and Kenneth G. Sanger, of Birmingham, Michigan, (married on June 7, 1980), she was also predeceased by her sister, Elenora (Wayne) Sebert, in addition to her parents.
Survivors include her daughters; two stepsons, David (Linda) Sanger and Dr. Roger (Kathy) Sanger; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Ranjit) Puthran, Ben (Heidi) Gaskill, Laura Gaskill, Katie Gaskill, Allison (Mark) Juleen, Johnny (Falan) Hart, Michael (Brittany) Hart, Mark Sanger and John (Maureen) Sanger; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as three nieces, Carole (Herb) Leins, Jean (Dale) Rinehold and Linda (Wayne) Madden.
Her greatest source of joy was her family. She delighted in following their activities through the years.
Marie resided most of her life in Auburn, Indiana.
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Auburn and a former member of the Auburn Women’s Club.
She also worked in the office of Dr. Thomas Johnson after her first husband passed away, and then traveled the world with her second husband, Ken Sanger.
In 2015, she retired to Carmel, Indiana, where she lived at Woodland Terrace Senior Living and attended Carmel United Methodist Church.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana.
Please light a candle and say a prayer in her memory.
Preferred memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Auburn, 1203 East 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706, or to DeKalb Community Foundation, 700 Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
