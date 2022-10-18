AUBURN — Gene Warstler, age 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Astral in Auburn.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1931, in Auburn, to Roy D. and Laura E. (Bishop) Warstler.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Marines, serving as a Corporal in the Korean War from 1952-1954.
As he was raising his family, Gene was an active member of Norris Chapel Church in Auburn.
He enjoyed bowling in a local league, some years with his father, Roy. He loved fishing. and went on many camping weekends at Pokagon State Park. Several years ago, his daughters erected a bench in the park in his memory. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and delighted in them hunting eggs and swinging at a piñata at the annual Easter gatherings. Until he was no longer able, he made caramel corn for Christmas gifts for all his family. And everyone knows that he loved playing cards!
He married Janet (Myers) Warstler on Oct. 27, 1983, in Auburn, and she survives.
Gene owned and operated Warstler Standard Service Station in Auburn. from 1960 to 1987. He then went to work for Helmkamp Dodge-Chrysler in Auburn, as a service advisor, retiring in 1996. Gene was on the dealer advisor council for Standard Oil for 12 years.
He was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, where he served as an elder and the church custodian. He was a former director of Lake James Christian Assembly in Angola. He also was an active volunteer for DeKalb County area Church of Christ churches. Gene and Janet loved taking each of their grandchildren on a special “Grandma and Grandpa” trip.
Also surviving are three daughters, Carol J. Foley, of Angola, Kay E. Donaldson, of Auburn and Rebecca L. “Becky” Hull, of Huntertown; three step-children and two spouses, Gary Warstler, of Connecticut, Connie and Dan Crum, of Pennsylvania, and Nathan and Kerri Warstler, of Syracuse; six grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren; two brothers and their spouses, Alva L. and Janet Warstler, of Sharpsville and Clifford L. and Carol Warstler, of Hudson; and a sister, Margie M. Woodcock, of Athens, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy E. Warstler; and sister, Lucy E. Anders.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn, with Andy Grimes, of Auburn Church of Christ and Matt Love, of Lake James Christian Assembly officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., prior to the services.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, IN 46797.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
