AUBURN — Jerry F. Surface, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1941, in Auburn, to Jesse and Lola (Hefty) Surface.
Jerry married Sharon Sue Keller on June 18, 1960, in Waterloo, Indiana, and she passed away on April 23, 2019.
Jerry worked for Rieke Corporation as a plastic technician for 38 years, retiring in 2001.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Steven Westrick, of Auburn and Kristy and David Hornbacker, of Spencerville; two grandchildren, Mindy (Brian Brown) Westrick Brown and Eric Westrick; two great-grandchildren, Emerson Ann Brown and Elson Allen Brown; two foster great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Harold Surface, of Butler, Steve Surface, of Auburn and Fred Surface, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two sisters, Shirley Miller and Rose Gurtner.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Tom Bazow officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
