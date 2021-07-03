MEDARYVILLE — Peter A. Mechling, 70, of Medaryville, Indiana, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at 9:24 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Parkview Haven in Francesville, Indiana.
Pete was born on Feb. 1, 1951, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Hanson C. and Joan D. (Deam) Mechling. They preceded him in death.
He grew up in Bluffton, and when he was a junior in high school, moved with his family to Kendallville. He was a graduate of East Noble High School.
He drove a flatbed to haul fresh water RV tanks, and had previously drove truck for Coca-Cola.
Pete was an avid NASCAR fan and his favorite driver was Chase Elliott. He enjoyed watching girls’ softball and liked to play card games on his computer and phone. He could also always be found doing his puzzle books and number fill-ins. Pete loved to ride his bike and kept track of how many miles he rode each year.
Above all, family was very important to him. He was very proud of his daughter and grandchildren. He especially loved to go to his granddaughter Jillian’s basketball and softball games. He deemed himself caretaker of the family wienie dogs, Rudy and Quincey.
Surviving are a daughter, Corrie (Shaun) Hauptli, of Medaryville; and three granddaughters, Kirstie (Matt) Pieczko, of Mattawan, Michigan, Marissa (Logan) Wuethrich, of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Jillian Hauptli, of Medaryville. He loved his great-grands, Leah, Connor and Selah. He is also survived by siblings, Becky (Frank) Morris, Sue (Jeff) Stinson, Larry (Ruth) Mechling, Tom (Carolyn) Mechling and Barry (Shar) Mechling; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at White Post Cemetery, 100 N. C.R. 1425W, Medaryville, on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jim Ketchen officiating.
