PORTAGE — Byron Ellis Prickett, 95, of Portage, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1924, in Gary, Indiana, to Carl and Edna (Caster) Prickett.
Byron is survived by his sons, Tim Prickett, of Indianapolis, Dan (Mary Jo) Prickett, of Maricopa, Arizona, and David (Paula) Prickett, of Portage; daughter, Lynette (Miles) Ebert, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verlie (McCallister) Prickett; and brothers, Leland and William Prickett.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, with burial to follow at McCool Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.