Mary E. Lock, 84, died on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Mary, to Western New Mexico Tennis Team.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.