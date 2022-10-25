Steven R. Lawson, 63, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco.
Updated: October 25, 2022
