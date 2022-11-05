HAMILTON — Richard Kay Duncan, 81, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1941, in Hamilton, to Glenn and Fern (Stout) Duncan.
Mr. Duncan retired as a heavy equipment operator.
He was a member of Hamilton Fish and Game Club and the Hamilton Fire Department.
He honorably served in the Army National Guard.
Surviving are a son, Richard G. Duncan, of Odessa, Florida; two grandchildren, Fergus Duncan and Indiana Duncan; and two sisters, Julia Duncan and Ellen Duncan, both of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vicki Duncan; a brother, Robert Duncan; and three sisters, Phillis Hanes, Donna Jacob and infant, Carol Sue Duncan.
Private family and friends' services will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Hamilton Fire Department, 7760 Wayne St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.