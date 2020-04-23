CORONNA — Richard Lee “Rick” Leins, 70, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1949, in Kendallvlle, Indiana, to Everett and Virginia (Lehman) Leins.
He had worked at Dana in Fort Wayne, and was a farmer.
Surviving are four daughters, Angie McCormick, of Huntertown, Christina (Jason) Snyder, of Fort Wayne, Becky (John) Fortman, of Auburn, and Amy Tackett; two sons, Steve (Lisa) Leins, of Churubusco and Seth Leins, of Kendallville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Leins (Burt) Michael, of Angola and Sharon Benner (Brian) Rose, of Denver, Colorado; and two brothers, Larry (Jo) Leins, of Kendallville and Ron Leins, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bobby Leins and Keith Leins,
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, there will be no visitation or services at this time.
Private burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery near Corunna.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.