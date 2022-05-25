FISHERS — Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson of Fishers, Indiana (April 26, 1973-May 20, 2022); Kelly Michelle died at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, due to complications from a lengthy battle with Lyme disease and multiple co-infections that are too numerous to list. As a result of this illness, Kelly Michelle became an avid advocate for Lyme patients and their treatment, even though she was often too sick to get out of bed, she still found a way to help others. Kelly Michelle had a strong faith in Christ, and it kept her strong through this onerous journey.
Kelly Michelle graduated with honors from high school in 1991, from DeKalb High School. Kelly enjoyed many activities in middle school and high school; including but not limited to, basketball, softball, baton twirling, being a football manager and a part of the DeKalb football team and loved spending time with her many friends.
Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Purdue University in 1997. While practicing as a community pharmacist, she credentialing in asthma disease management from the North Carolina Center for Pharmaceutical Care in 1998, followed by national certification in 2000. Dr. Henderson has also been certified as a Master Trainer in Stanford Chronic Disease Self-Management Program and has completed specialty training in Medication Therapy Management with APhA and ASCP, and Pain Management training with ASHP.
Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson also served as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Chronic Pain Management at Richard L. Roudebush VAMC. In this role, she served on both the Roudebush and Regional VA pain committees. Her daily duties included direct patient care responsibilities in primary, secondary, and tertiary level chronic pain care models, as well as responsibility for chronic pain medication management consultations and chart review.
Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson previously directed Medicaid managed care clinical programs and the largest Medicaid Managed Care pharmacy benefit program in the State of Indiana. While in this role, she gained critical training and insight into the psycho-social implications of chronic disease, including chronic pain. She was a leader in the redesign, pilot, and implementation of her states Right Choices Program (RCP), which provides increased monitoring and case management for chronic pain patients in support of their primary care providers.
Active in pharmacy for 20-plus years, Dr. Henderson has been at the forefront of the provision of chronic disease management services to a wide sector of indigent patients. She has practiced at the county, state, and federal levels of government funded healthcare programs. She has authored, co-authored, and facilitated almost 100 patient and provider educational tools. She has participated in the design and redesign of facility, and state run programs.
Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson was on the Advisory Board to Band Aid Lyme, a Social Enterprise company serving nonprofits by fundraising for Lyme Disease research and treatments by planning and hosting events.
Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson has helped hundreds of other Lyme patients, until the day she passed away.
In 2000, Kelly Michelle married the love of her life and had two beautiful children with him. Her family was the most important thing in her life to her and it pained her tremendously to not be able to be there for her children like she wanted, while she was ill. Before Kelly Michelle was ill, she would often do camping, skiing, traveling, and hunting with her family amongst other activities. Kelly was overjoyed when both her children accepted Christ into their lives, and they were baptized. Kelly is survived by her two children, Nathan Henderson and Ciera Henderson, of Noblesville, Indiana; her sister, Kimberly Franks, of Littleton, Colorado; her mother, Marcia Schambergm of Huntertown, Indiana; and her father, Randy Franks and Connie Houston, of Ashley, Indiana.
In honor of Kelly Michelle and to reflect her wishes, we ask that any donations may be completed on behalf of the children in the name to “The Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson Revocable Trust.” or donations may also be made in memory of Kelly to https://livlymefoundation.org/.
The LivLyme Foundation is a foundation started by a 12-year-old girl, Olivia, with Lyme and co-infections to raise money for children who cannot afford their Lyme medication, and to raise money to find a cure for all of those suffering from Lyme disease. Thank you for your donation, and remember you are just one tick bite away from getting Lyme disease.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Jonathan Engle officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
