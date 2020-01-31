ORLAND — Areta Kay Chapin, 77, of Orland, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Chapin was born on Feb. 26, 1942, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Wilford “Chewy” and Opal (Thrush) Willms.
Living most of her life in Steuben County, she was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family, and she especially loved going garage saling.
On Sept. 30, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, she married Rex L. Chapin.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years; two sons, Rory Chapin, of Orland, and Todd (Lisa) Chapin, of Angola; four grandchildren, Tabetha Knotts, Amber Chapin, Mark (Stephanie) Chapin, and TJ (Kourtney) Chapin; a sister, Janet (Paul) Mills, of Bedford, Indiana; two brothers, Dave (Linda) Willms, of LaGrange, Jim Willms and his companion, Wendy Grandstaff, of Howe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ron Willms and Norman Brooks.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.
Pastor Stephen Altman will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Association Inc., 1525 Lakeville Drive, Suite 101, Kingwood, Texas 77339.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
