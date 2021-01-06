KENDALLVILLE — Brenda Kay Bolen, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 1:20 a.m., at her residence.
She was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Kankakee, Illinois, to Robert and Mary (Stiles) Love.
Mrs. Bolen was a homemaker and had previously worked at K&L Stamping in Kendallville.
She was a member of Salem United Baptist Church.
Brenda dearly loved her grandchildren. She frequently took them fishing and then to Burger King or Dairy Queen to eat. She enjoyed sitting on her porch and watching people. Drive-Ins, Diners and Dives was her favorite cooking show to watch.
Surviving are four daughters, Angel (Tim) Krohn, of Harker Heights, Texas, Sandy (Rich) Palermo, of Monee, Illinois, Rebecca (Ralphie) Mosley, of Kendallville and Debbie (Joe Ray) Prater, of Warrior Mines, West Virginia; three sons, Billy (Angie) Harmon, of Coats, North Carolina, Robert (Debbie) Bolen, of Kendallville and Danny (Sue) Bolen, of Elkhart; grandchildren, Mary (Jeremy) Johnson, Kayla Bolen, McKinley Bolen, Dalton Williams, Dustin Naese and Jason (Jessica) Prater; great-grandchildren, Tiyson, Tanner and Aiden; numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita (Dana) Williamson, of Montgomery, Illinois, and Pamela Lawrence, of Bradley, Illinois; and two brothers, Danny (Joyce) Benjamin, of Kankakee, Illinois, and Tommy (Cheryl) Schlesinger, of Kankakee, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Love; her mother, Mary Benjamin; two grandsons, Cody Mosley and Bobby Joe Prater; and two brothers, Roy Love and Wally Benjamin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at Salem United Baptist Church, 8227 N. S.R. 9, Kendallville, with Pastor Glen Jackson and Pastor Phil Lucas officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery.
Brenda’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Naese and Tanner Johnson. Active pallbearers are Kayla Bolen, Tiyson Johnson, Rich Palermo, Ralphie Mosley, Jeremy Johnson and Jason Lewis.
Visitation is on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 4-6 p.m., at the church, where there will be an evening service at 6 p.m.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences to www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
