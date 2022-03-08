AUBURN — Rahma Lee Critser, 89, died on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana, with her family at her side.
She was born on July 28, 1932, in Oilton, Oklahoma, to Sherman Greene and Gladys Velma (Gravitt) Davidson.
Rahma Lee was an incredible homemaker and a pastor’s wife to the very end.
She was a former member of the Church of God in Anderson and attended Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
She enjoyed participating in Northeast Rock Steady Boxing in Garrett, for Parkinson’s rehabilitation.
She married the Rev. Morris “Bud” Critser on March 23, 1949, in Artesia, New Mexico, and he passed away in February 1990.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Cheral Critser, of Auburn, the Rev. Dr. Sherman (Wanda Kay) Critser, of Norman, Oklahoma, and Linda (Mark) Pfefferkorn, of Big Long Lake; five grandchildren, Carla (David) Wenger, Ryan (Anna) Critser, Carrie Critser, Ryan Pfefferkorn and Emily (Ryan) Harkins; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Wyss, Kaitlyn (Gavin) Mosier, Erica Boggs, Iris Pfefferkorn, Asher Orban, Celeste Critser and Joseph Critser; sister, Lahvie (Paul) Walker of Sedalia, Missouri; and a sister-in-law, MaryAnn Davidson, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ramon Davidson; and sister, Ramona Merryweather.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
She will be buried beside her husband in Lapel, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in memory of Rahma Lee to her caregiver, Cheral Critser.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
