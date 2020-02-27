ASHLEY — Jack B. Refner, age 90, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Auburn Village Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
Mr. Refner was born on June 27, 1929, in Auburn, to Charles and Edna (Peckhart) Refner.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Refner worked for Auburn Tankage, which later became Sadler Wayne, for many years. After working for Sadler Wayne, Jack worked for Keith Freed Construction. He was also a DeKalb County farmer on the side for several years.
Over the years, he was a member of both Indian Village Church of God in Auburn and Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Ashley.
He loved to be outdoors. Jack was an avid deer hunter and big game hunter. He harvested a total of 273 deer and 11 moose over the years. He also enjoyed fishing and always had a huge garden, donating and giving away most of what he grew.
His survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Gary Refner, of Ashley, and Jerry and Lora Refner, of Ashley; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Brian Baughman, of Waterloo, Karen and Greg Hilbert, of Lafayette, Indiana, and Krystal and Nick Johnston, of West Lafayette, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Sheila Refner, of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Violet Refner; his second wife, Klyta Refner; one brother, Charles “Brick” Refner; and six sisters, Bonnie Sharp, Mary Webb, Edith McNamara, Dorothy Watkins, Angeline Smith and Alice Porter.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St. in Waterloo.
Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.