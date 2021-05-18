AUBURN — Jeffrey P. Burns, 52, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born Nov. 13, 1968, in Auburn, Indiana, to Stephen and Jeanne (Stebing) Burns.
Jeff married Brandi Elizabeth Wren in Auburn, and she passed away on May 20, 2020.
He worked for Adventure Homes in Garrett, Indiana; owned and operated Burns Auto Repair in Auburn; and worker for McMahon’s Tire in Auburn.
Jeff was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn.
He loved being outside on his tractor and enjoyed hunting. He was known as a “handyman” and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
Surviving are his parents, Stephen and Jeanne Burns, of Auburn; two daughters, Katelyn Burns and her husband, Nathan Lucas, of Auburn, and Amanda Goeglein and her husband, Derek, of Auburn; stepson, Cory Hillabrand, of Auburn; one granddaughter, Kay Adair Goeglein; two step-grandchildren, Isaac Lucas and Silas Goeglein; and a brother, Johnathon Burns and his wife, Charlotte, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a grandson, Lucas Wayne Taylor.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with D.V. Dillinger officiating.
Burial will take at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
