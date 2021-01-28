Larry Griffith Jan 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry Don Griffith, 82, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll If Donald Trump starts a new political party, would you support it? You voted: Yes, enthusiastically! Maybe No Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpencerville couple mark 75 years togetherWoman jailed on meth, gun chargesDana parts and packaging center in Albion closingDriver arrested after 100 mph chaseKendallville says no to trash service opt outsTrial of Garrett woman accused of murder rescheduledGarrett firefighters responded to 425 calls in 2020Topeka's Strater grateful to be back on the jobMan arrested for B&E in OrlandAngola Police step up to help family in need Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD134442 KD134419 KD134523 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Auburn musician drops song from coming album Crowd size at MEC still a question, attorney says Republican leaders plan to divert more funds away from public schools Judge sentences 10 for criminal offenses Donation benefits Garrett's Career Development Program Sheriff association taking scholarship applications Jerusalem artichokes are old-time, gourmet root crop February meetings
