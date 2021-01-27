SHIPSHEWANA — Shirley J. Miller, 83, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 5:23 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital of complications from COVID-19.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1937, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Harry and Grace (Schrock) Yoder.
She graduated from Shipshewana High School in 1956.
On June 27, 1959, she married Clyde Hochstetler. He died on July 21, 1997.
On Feb. 19, 2000, she married James Miller. He died on Oct. 21, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl (Ken) Marks, of Middlebury and Carla (Kent) Mishler, of Howe; three sons, Brent (Angie) Hochstetler, of Orland, Brian (Brenda) Hochstetler, of Anderson and Brad (Julie) Hochstetler, of Middlebury; four stepdaughters, Debbie (Chuck) Eide, of Lawrenceburg, Beth (Craig) Helman, of Topeka, Jean (Robbie) Dickens, of Whitesville, Kentucky, and Joy (Curt) Crago, of Markle; stepson, Neil (Jasmin) Miller, of Wolcottville; 10 grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; six step-great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Stan (Barb) Yoder, of Angola; two sisters-in-law, Marolyn Yoder, of Shipshewana and Jeannie Yoder, of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; parents; sister, Carolyn Waters; two brothers, Roger Yoder and Raymond Yoder, who died 20 hours after Shirley.
Shirley was a member of Shore Church, where she had attended her whole life, and was active in the sewing circle.
She worked as a seamstress at Mastercraft in Shipshewana for 20 years, and then at Jayco in Middlebury for six years, retiring in 2000.
After her retirement, Shirley and her husband, Jim, delivered Meals on Wheels for a period of time and enjoyed visiting those who were homebound.
She was especially active in visiting many folks in the nursing homes on a weekly basis, both those she knew and some she did not know. She became aware of those who had no visitors and made it a point to visit them also.
Shirley’s favorite hobby was sewing and over the years she became the go-to person for many neighbors, church members, family and friends, whenever they needed anything mended or sewn. She also enjoyed teaching that skill to her granddaughters.
Shirley had friends in every corner, but her favorite thing of all was spending time with her many children and grandchildren and attending nearly all their events.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Shore Church, 7235 W. C.R. 100N, Shipshewana.
The family will hold a private funeral service.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Carl Horner.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
The family and funeral home request anyone attending the visitation wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
A link to view the funeral service will be available at a later date via the funeral home website.
Memorials may be given to Rainbow Years Learning Center and Scott United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.