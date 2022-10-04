AUBURN — Alan “Pete” W. LaRowe, age 85, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Auburn Villages.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1936, in DeKalb County to Delbert and Mildred (Zimmerman) LaRowe. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1954.
He married Analee Wiseman on Oct. 30, 1955, in The Chapel in the Garden in Angola. She resides in Auburn.
Mr. LaRowe worked at International Harvester for more than 20 years, until they left Fort Wayne in 1983. He later worked for the DeKalb County Co-Op for 10 years, retiring in 1998.
Pete was with the DeKalb County Fair Association for 25 years and served as the president of the draft horse barn for 15 years. He also served as District 10 Little League President for several years.
He was an avid horseman and had ponies and horses all of his life. In his later years he found a love for Standardbred horses, owning several of his own. Family was very important to Pete and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Analee LaRowe, of Auburn; sons and daughters-in-law, Rex and Angela LaRowe, of Fort Wayne and Chip and Debbie LaRowe, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Larry Chapman, of Auburn and Lisa and Dale Baldwin, of St. Joe; 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Whittington, of Fort Wayne; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Harold Russell, of Mancelona, Michigan, and brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Tammy LaRowe, of Okeechobee, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael LaRowe; grandson, Ryan Baldwin; two great-grandsons, Dakota Gonzales and Caleb Zepeda; and five brothers, Robert, Ralph, Paul, Bill and Dean.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Gabe Pranger officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb County Horseman’s Association, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn, IN 46706 and Riley Hospital for Children, in care of Riley Children's Foundation P.O. Box 3356 Indianapolis, IN 46206
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
