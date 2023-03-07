Catherine “Kate” Thatcher, age 65, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born on June 23, 1957, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
