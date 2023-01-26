Richard Rowe

WATERLOO — Richard D. Rowe, 84 of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home in Waterloo, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1938, in Garrett, Indiana, to Frank and Olive (Hulbert) Rowe.
Dick was Plant Manager for Auburn Hardwood Moldings in Auburn. He worked there for 60 years, before retiring in 2019.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, coin collecting, going to auctions, and Purdue sports, but spending time with his family was his favorite activity.
Dick married Sharon Treesh on June 4, 1960, in Corunna, Indiana, and she survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, two sons and their spouses, Tonya and Bernard Buchs, of Waterloo, Jim and Janet Rowe, of Waterloo and Mike and Laura Rowe, of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Shannon Buchs (Justin DeLauder), Justin Rowe, Brittany (Scott) Wessel, Ashlee Wilcox (Tristan Funk) and Hayden (Holly) Rowe; six great-grandchildren, Maddux Wilcox, Theo Rowe, Kinzington Wilcox, Cree Wessel, Dawson Wilcox, and Marissa Rowe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-Laws, Dail and Hilda Treesh; two brothers; two sisters and their spouses, William and Barb Rowe, Robert Rowe, Lorraine and Clem Coleman, and Annie and Lauren Parr; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-aw, Stan and Barbara Haist and John and Betty Martin.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Calling is 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service on Friday at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in memory of Dick, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter or St. Martin's Health Care in Garrett.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
