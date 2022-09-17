FREMONT — Philip Ray Ottenweller, 70, of Lake Pleasant, Fremont, Indiana, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 30, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Carl and Mary Ottenweller.
He was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School and earned an associate's degree in business.
In 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Anne Feil.
He was always a hard worker and was employed by International Harvester, Tippman Refrigeration, and FWCS. He was also a partner in KCI Construction Company and president of Ottenweller Builders.
In 2012, Phil and Anne moved to their beloved home on the lake. He was an avid athlete and played competitive softball, water skied and barefooted, and enjoyed lifting weights. Phil also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends, and family.
Phil is survived by his wife, Anne; his children, Jessica (Dustin), Stacey (Abe), Dan (Tess) and Kimberly (Max); and his seven grandchildren, Nolan, Ella, Lincoln, Jace, Cora, Steel and Axel. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandy, Sue (Richard), Rosie (Doug), Steve, Bill (Cindy), Sharon (Mike), Dave (Chris) and Chris (Greg); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary; his brother, Kenneth; and his sister-in-law, Lisa.
Phil will always be remembered for his strength, courage, sense of humor, and his willingness to share his talents/skills to help his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Orland American Legion Post #423, Orland, Indiana, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow until 4 p.m.
The family would like any donations in his name made to the IN ALS Society, Gleason Foundation or Promedica Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
