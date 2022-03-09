Lynn Kyler
COLUMBIA CITY — Lynn E. Kyler, 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, where he was admitted on Friday.
Born on Sept. 2, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Everett B. and Martha (Fiedler) Kyler. Growing up in the Whitley County area, he graduated from Washington Center High School in 1948.
On May 6, 1950, he married Norma June Arnold. They made their home in rural Columbia City. In 1998, they moved to Clermont, Florida. Lynn had recently moved back to Columbia City. Norma died on May 10, 2018.
From 1954 until 1974, he owned G & K Well Drilling, then from 1974 until 2000, he owned Drudge Screw Products in Warsaw. He also worked for 12 years at Weatherhead.
Born into a farming family, Lynn enjoyed all aspects of the farm. He loved flying and flew as often as possible. He obtained his learners permit at 16, which was unusual.
He enjoyed fishing and took his grandchildren on many fishing trips. He loved his citrus trees and spending time in their cottage in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He also enjoyed travel, especially to California, and his favorite place, which was Kitty Hawk, in North Carolina.
Surviving are his four children, Melanie Pressler, Patrick (Barbara) Kyler, Timothy (Xiaowei) Kyler, all of Columbia City and Melinda Puckett, of Larwill; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael (Susan) Kyler, of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dewitt Kyler; sister, Bonnie Opliger; sons-in-law, Larry W. Pressler and Ronald Puckett; and a daughter -in-law, Tamara Sue Kyler.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., on Saturday March 12, 2022, with a gathering from 9-11 a.m.
Interment will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials in Lynn’s honor are to The Lynn and Norma June Kyler Family Scholarship Fund. Checks made payable to Zion Lutheran Church
