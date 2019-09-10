HUDSON — Deborah A. Smathers, 72, of Hudson, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 8:48 p.m. at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehab in Angola, where she had resided since March 26th.
She was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Angola to Max and Gloria (Deller) Spangle.
On Dec. 18, 1971, in Angola she married Lynn R. Smathers. He survives in Hudson
Mrs. Smathers retired after 43 years as a teacher for MSD of Steuben County, having taught at Pleasant Lake, Hendry Park, and Ryan Park schools
She was a charter member of the Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola and Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Angola.
Deb enjoyed mowing grass, working in the garden, canning, bike riding, and reading. She also loved her grandchildren dearly.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Jon) Cleaver of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Kara (Cameron) McElwrath of Auburn, Illinois; five grandchildren, Max Cleaver, Gracie Cleaver, Ben Cleaver, Cameron McElwrath, and Hunter McElwrath; mother-in-law, Dorothy Dunkelberger of Angola; a sister-in-law, Susan Spangle of Angola; and two brothers-in-law, Philip (Bea) Smathers of Kinderhook, Michigan, and Dale (Sylvia) Smathers of Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James Spangle.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road, Angola with Pastor Al LaRue officiating. Burial will be in Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Calling is Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service.
Preferred memorials are to Pleasant View Church of Christ.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories or condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
