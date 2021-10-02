FORT WAYNE — Barbara L. Shuler, 86, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Ashley, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Eugene and Iona (Constantine) Weaver.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are three daughters, Rinda (John) Hontz, of Fort Wayne, Jeanette Andrews, of Hamilton and Carmen Quinn, of Columbus, Ohio; two sons, Gary (Karen) Shuler, of Fort Wayne and Jeff (Robin) Shuler, of Angola; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Shuler in December 2004; a son-in-law, Jeff Andrews; two sisters, Kate and Helen; and two brothers, Bob and Dick.
Visitation is on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Burial will be at a later date at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
