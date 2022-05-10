GOSHEN —Vivian J. Murray, 96, of Goshen, died at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at her residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury in handling the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn man arrested after car-pedestrian accident
- Kline replaces McPherson as Garrett Police Chief
- Ex-Wolcottville cop charged with 7th felony
- Sheriff takes over Steuben Communications
- Accountability, honesty are cornerstone for living a new life
- New nurse practitioners ready to serve DeKalb County
- Thomas wins Republican nomination for sheriff
- Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange changing operators this summer
- Historic rail excursions coming this summer
- Auburn man faces charges in Butler shooting; no injuries reported
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.