WOLCOTTVILLE — Wayne Earl Keck, 81, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville, surrounded by his family following a brave battle with leukemia.
He was born May 9, 1938, in Avilla, Indiana, to Ralph Keck Sr. and Ruth (Walburn) Keck.
A lifetime area resident, Wayne graduated from Wolcottville High School.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville.
Several years ago, he owned and operated an antique store in Wolcottville. However, his main enjoyment in life was being a picker. He thoroughly enjoyed buying and selling antiques, wheeling and dealing, and the thrill of finding unique items. Wayne may have been poor, but he was rich in his pleasure of giving away his finds and helping others.
The light of Wayne’s life were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Teresa (Chad) Haines, of Wolcottville; son, Bob (Jenifer Pulver) Keck, of Garrett; six grandsons, Brady Schrock, Chase Haines, Seth (Victoria Williams) Keck, Kody (Ramona Strawn) Keck, Gabe Haines, and Sage Haines; three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Scarlett, and Silas; his ex-wife and friend, Linda (Williams) Keck, of Rome City; two sisters, Helen Baird, of Kendallville and Phyllis Vanderpool, of Wolcottville; a brother, Larry L. (Nell) Keck, of Wawaka; a sister-in-law and friend, Linda (Keister) Keck, of Kendallville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Schmidt; and seven brothers, Ralph Keck Jr., Richard “Dick” Keck, Phil Keck, Byron Keck, Chuck Keck, Lynn “Cork” Keck, and Jay Keck.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Keith Perry and Pastor Larry Anglemyer Sr., officiating.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Calling will be today from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
