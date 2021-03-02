ORLAND — Chace Michael E. Curtis, age 14, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 11, 2006, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
From the moment of his birth to Craig and Maria Curtis, Chace Curtis managed to shock (and though you never wanted to admit it) entertain with his shenanigans. Born unbeknownst to the rest of the family, his entrance was both grand and covert, and caused quite the stir which we can now laugh about and know that it was unequivocally Chace.
Being born the middle son, Chace made his presence known to all. Whether it was because he wouldn’t stop talking, or was putting on a performance, you couldn’t help but have at least one eye on Chace at all times. With Chace, there was no shortage of crazy stories to tell, with him always playing the lead character.
Chace had a way with words. He knew exactly which ones to say to get under your skin and never seemed to run out of supply. He loved to dance that fine line between being offensive and hilarious. Just when he had pushed you to the line, he would charm and humor you to the point where all you could do was shake your head and walk away laughing (or screaming).
His antics were not solely used to entertain, but to bring joy to those around him. He had THE best laugh that could cut through any mood. He was always willing to help others and make them feel special. Or at least make them laugh, especially if it was at his own expense. Chace’s style was a brand all his own. He sported his mullet, cowboy hat and boots, and Pit Vipers proudly, happy to capture any attention he drew.
Chace gave everyone a run for their money. His determination was exhausting for any who dared challenge him. Though he was fiercely competitive, he would be the first to shrug it off and make some joke that would leave you thinking he could care less. Unless he was competing with his brothers, Tyler or Nate.
Chace’s words, determination, and performance were unmatched. Chace was someone you could always count on. Even at 14, his determination, work ethic and character stood out. He would never let you down and was always there for you. Once he pulled you in ... you had him for life.
If Chace had it his way, he would have the last word, last laugh, and be the last batter of the inning. Maybe he liked the pressure of bringing it in, or the spotlight of being remembered. Knowing Chace’s heart, he didn’t want anyone else on his team to suffer the weight of a loss alone. He wanted to be the one to take it for the team, shoulder the burden, and encourage everyone to keep moving forward.
A catcher is a natural leader; he calls all the shots. A catcher has to be determined not to let anything get past them. A catcher has to know how to read the situation and react instantly. A catcher has to be tough. A catcher has to willingly sacrifice themself for the team, without question. A great catcher is not only a backstop, but he is the conductor of the field and always has your back. Chace Michael E. Curtis was a great catcher.
Survivors include his parents, Craig and Maria Curtis, of Orland, Indiana; a brother, Nate, at home; grandmother, Cindy Curtis, of Angola, Indiana; and grandparents, Steve and Donna Thompson, of Angola, Indiana.
Chace and Tyler were preceded in death by a grandfather, Mel Curtis.
Visitation for Chace and Tyler Curtis will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m., and from 5-8 p.m., at Prairie Heights High School Gymnasium, 0305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral services for Chace and Tyler Curtis will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Prairie Heights High School Gymnasium.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Facial masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for anyone wishing to attend the visitation or services. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, go on our website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Per request of the Curtis family, NO flowers or memorial tokens will be delivered to the visitation or service.
If you would like to make any donations please send or deliver to #CurtisStrong827 Memorial, Farmers State Bank, 220 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
