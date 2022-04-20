ANGOLA — Mark D. Johnson, 60, of Angola, formerly of Decatur, Indiana, passed away, Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
He was born on March 22, 1962, in Decatur to William H. “Bill” Johnson and Rose Marie (Thatcher) Johnson. They preceded him in death.
Mark was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1980.
He was a recreational vehicle assembler at Forest River in Elkhart.
Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all his greatest joy in life was being called “Papaw” and spending time with his grandchildren, Brody and Kenady Hantz.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Cody Hantz) Johnson of Angola; sister, Pamela (Ron) Greenwood of Paso Robles, California; three brothers, Robert Johnson of Convoy, Ohio, Dennis (Patricia) Johnson of Decatur, and Duane (Devone) Johnson of Monroe, Indiana; sister, Kristi (Jeremy) Kershner of Bluffton, Indiana; brother-in-law, Joe Davis of Decatur; and two grandchildren, Brody and Kenady Hantz.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Denise Davis; and sister-in-law, Connie Johnson.
Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral in Decatur. Preferred memorials are to the family.
