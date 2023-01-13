MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Carol Rosenbury Culbertson, 92, died peacefully at her home in Melbourne Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Carol Aileen Rosenbury was born on Oct. 25, 1930, on her family’s newly designated Hoosier Homestead Farm in Butler, Indiana, to Waldo and Vera (Walter) Rosenbury.
She was a 1948 graduate of Saint Joe High School and married Arthur Lewis Culbertson on Sept. 5, 1948.
In 1956, they moved their young family to Miami, Florida, but always maintained property in DeKalb County, Indiana.
In 1968, they started their own business, Culbertson Plastics.
Carol was a lifelong musician, accompanying her high school choirs, teaching piano in her home, and a church organist for many churches.
She was organist at her beloved Chapel by the Sea in Melbourne Beach for more than 35 years.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Arthur of 40 years who passed away on June 2, 1989.
In 1993, Carol married Dallas Smalley of Melbourne, he preceded her in death in May 2008.
She was also preceded by her brothers and their wives, Robert and Laura Rosenbury and Charles and Beverly Rosenbury; and a daughter-in-law, Sherry Culbertson, who passed away in May 2018.
She leaves her daughter, Susan (John) Denmark, of Melbourne Beach, Florida; son, Steven Lewis (Chris) Culbertson, of Flagler Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Emily Denmark McGee (Shawn), of Jupiter, Florida, John Arthur Denmark (Shelly), of Orlando, Florida, Carolyn Culbert Denmark, of Largo, Florida, Stephen Jason (Kat) Culbertson, of Kingsport, Tennessee, Matthew Lewis Culbertson (Laura), of Sanford, Florida; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many loving nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 C.R. 59, Butler, IN 46721, with the Rev. John Denmark officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
