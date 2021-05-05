FORT WAYNE — Bonnie Carol Crabill, 86, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 21, 1934, in St. Joe, Indiana, to George H. and Wilma (Magers) Kees.
Bonnie was a Garrett High School graduate, and she worked at Cooper Standard Products in accounts payable, before retiring in 1990.
She was a member of Garrett Church of Christ and was a former member of Skirts and Shirts Square Dance Club. She loved to crochet baby afghan blankets, reading and listening to country music and the oldies.
Bonnie’s favorite things were family and desserts (always eaten before the main course), but her most favorite was the love of her life, Alva, with whom she could not wait to be reunited.
Bonnie’s greatest gifts to her family were her faith, love of music and the ability to sing alto. She spent her last day surrounded by her family, laughing together, sharing memories and singing hymns.
Bonnie and her husband, Alva, loved traveling the country, but their favorite destination was Fun N Sun Resort in San Benito, Texas, where they wintered for 21 years.
They were married on July 5, 1952, at Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, and Alva died on July 15, 2014.
Surviving are three daughters and a son, Sally (Steve) Hoeppner, of Berne, Penny (Mark) Newlin, of Tell City, Jeri (Greg) Hippensteel, of South Whitley and Doug (Cheryl) Crabill, of West Lafayette; daughter- in-law, Julie Duncan, of Churubusco; 11 grandchildren, including Shannon (Nick) Scheumann, Stuart (Caramee) Crabill, Lee (Rachael) Hoeppner, Scott (Kelsey) Hoeppner, Megan (Darrin) James, Tyrel Newlin, Kate (Michael) Nixon, Laura Hippensteel, Rachel Hippensteel, Matthew Crabill and Michael Crabill; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry Crabill; her four brothers, Willard Kees, Sam Kees, Harry Kees and Mike Kees; and her three sisters, Betty DeLucenay, Nelda Shafer and Georgia Kees.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, IN 46738, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is three hours prior to the service on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Bonnie’s name to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
