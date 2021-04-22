EDON, Ohio — Richard M. "Dick" Miller, age 82, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Miller was a graduate of Edon High School and was employed by Simpson Industries as a quality inspector, retiring with 30 years of service.
He enjoyed working on cars and doing mechanic work for various race teams in the area, wood working, gardening and being involved with Williams County Historical Society.
Richard M. Miller was born on Aug.15, 1938, the son of Raymond and Juanita (Rigelman) Miller.
He married Shelby G. Gump, and she preceded him in death on April 17, 1987.
He then married Lulah (Gillett) Ray on Dec. 16, 1990, in Edon, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three sons, Raymond (Sandy) Miller, of Edon, Ohio, Richard L. Miller, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Donald Miller, of Edon; one daughter, Sherry (Dave) Slater, of Edon, Ohio; his stepchildren, Larry (Cheri) Ray, of Paulding, Ohio, Rodney Ray, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mitchell (Tracy Nichols) Ray, of Angola, Indiana, Debra (Coy) Ray-Huff, of Angola, Indiana, and Lola (Scott) Cline, of St. Joe, Indiana; two sisters, Ruth (Gary) Lewis, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Sue Rumsey, of Angola, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Rusty.
He was also preceded in death by one son, Darrin Miller; three brothers, David, James and Dean Miller; and two grandsons, Dean and Trevor Miller.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Krill Funeral Home in Edon, with his grandson, Josh Slater, officiating.
Interment will follow at Columbia Cemetery.
The family will also receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society or Williams County Historical Society.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
