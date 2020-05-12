FREMONT — Gerald (Jerry) Lohmeyer Jr., 63, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Jerry was the owner and operator of 72 Degrees Heating & Air The Comfort Company, based out of Fremont, Indiana. Jerry had the knowledge to fix equipment that was unique. Jerry worked in the heating and air conditioning field for more than 47 years. He was the sole owner and license holder. At this time, the Lohmeyer family has been forced to cease all operations. The Lohmeyer family would like to thank you for your 15 years of continued business and support.
