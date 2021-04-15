AUBURN — Ted Warren Drury, 67, passed away at home on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Ted was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Wilbert and Melvina (Harvill) Drury. They preceded him in death.
On May 26, 1979, Ted married the former Laurie Swift, who survives.
He is also survived by his daughter, Erika (Brian) Jordan; grandchildren, Logan, Ethan and Tiegan Jordan; brother, Don Drury; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ted in death are his parents; and brother, Ron Drury.
Ted worked as a train engineer for more than 39 years for Amtrak.
He was an avid Blackhawks and NASCAR fan.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, with services to follow at 2 p.m.
Ted will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana.
Due to current public health and safety standards, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
