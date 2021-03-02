COLDWATER, Mich. — Donald Arthur “Don” Laughton, 70 of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home in Coldwater, after a short illness.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will have a celebration of Don’s life on Saturday, March 21, 2021, at Angola VFW Post #7205 from 2-5 p.m. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Donald was born Sept. 17, 1950, to Arthur and Dorothy (Anderson) Laughton in Coldwater.
He was a 1969 Coldwater High School graduate.
Shortly after graduation, he proudly entered the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.
Don was a hardworking man, spending 30 years at Branch Area Career Center working in the tool room.
On November 26, 1976, he married Sue Schweitzer in Bronson, Michigan.
Don was an avid fisherman. He was a founding member of Bass Unlimited of Branch County and spent 12 years running bass tournaments with Sue. Don was also involved with the Take a Kid Fishing program.
He was a member of the Angola VFW and the Coldwater Moose Lodge. Don also enjoyed playing cards with friends and lodge members. He had a great memory for names, dates, and ages of family and friends. Don will be missed by many.
Donald is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sue Laughton, of Coldwater; his children, Robert Cody, of Coldwater, James Cody, of Fremont, Indiana, and William (Amanda) Laughton, of Angola; his grandchildren, Christofer and Benjamin Cody and Alexis and Alex Gonser; his uncle, Charles Anderson, of Joliet, Illinois; his nieces, Nikita (Tim) Hergeden and Ashley Price; his nephew, Joseph Blunt; and the fishermen of Bass Unlimited.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jackie (Duane) Hagerty; his uncle, Jim (Margie) Anderson; and his aunt, Edith Anderson.
Memorials may be directed to the Bernie Behnke Scholarship.
