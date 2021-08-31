SHIPSHEWANA — Eli M. Yoder, 82, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Life Care Center.
He was born on June 20, 1939, in Topeka, Indiana, to Melvin and Lydia (Raber) Yoder.
On Dec. 18, 1958, in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Katie Marie Mast; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are five sons, Floyd (Linda) Yoder, of Wolcottville, Freeman (Mary) Yoder, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, Harley (Betty) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Wilbur (Fannie Irene) Yoder, of Shawano, Wisconsin, and Vernon (Mary Etta) Yoder, of Constantine, Michigan; three daughters, Mattie Ellen (Lester) Yoder, of Topeka, Marietta (Vernon) Miller, of Topeka and Irma (Gerald) Lehman, of Wolcottville; two daughters-in-law, Rosa (Joni) Yoder, of Homer, Michigan, and Wilma Yoder, of Topeka; 49 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond Yoder, of Topeka, Levi (Sadie) Yoder, of Loganville, Wisconsin, Wilbur (Orpha) Yoder, of Topeka; sister, Mary (Albert) Mullett, of Topeka; and brother-in-law, Delbert (Mary) Bontrager, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Samuel and Lester Yoder; grandson, Joe Wayne Yoder; two brothers, Elmer and Joseph Yoder; two sisters, Anna Troyer and Susie Bontrager; and sister-in-law, Edna Yoder.
Eli had been a farmer and worked at the Topeka Sale Barn.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the family's residence, 3395 N. C.R. 675W, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, also at the family's residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Marvin Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
