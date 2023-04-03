PIERCETON — Jeanne Marie Keirn, 71, of rural Pierceton, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 2:20 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
She was born to Gerald K. and Alice A. (Laier) Stephens on Dec. 2, 1951, in Warsaw, Indiana. They preceded her in death.
Growing up in the Larwill area, she completed school at Larwill High School.
On Aug. 24, 1968, she married Phillip G. Keirn. For the past 33 years, they have made their home in rural Pierceton.
She had retired from Hinen Printing, Columbia City, where she was a press operator.
Living in the county, she grew a large vegetable garden annually, canning her produce for use throughout the year. She also liked to grow flowers to beautify the property. Partial to animals, she raised chickens who were her companions anywhere she went around the property. She enjoyed her horses, Sonny and Pony, and several dogs over the years.
Surviving is her loving husband of 54 years, Phillip; children, Brian S. (Lisa) Keirn, of Roann, Tammy M. Keirn, of Pierceton and Mandy J. (John) Slone, of Leesburg; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia Hassoun, of Covington, Kentucky, Dorothy (Larry) Plummer, of Warsaw and Marta Hawkins, of South Whitley.
Per Jeanne’s request, there will be no services.
Interment will take place at the Booneville Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
