AUBURN — Ronald “Dean” Sutton, 92, of Auburn, formerly of Angola, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1930, to D. Wayne and Madeline (Clark) Sutton in Angola. Dean graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering and earned his MBA from the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.
He married his high school sweetheart, Elinor “Ellie” Ruth Owens, on June 13, 1953, in the First Congregational Church in Angola and then shortly after, they moved to Niagara Falls, New York.
Dean served in the United States Army for two years. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, Fort Belvoir in Maryland and LaRochelle in France. After the service, he moved back to Niagara Falls, New York, to resume civilian life. He later moved to Ashtabula, Ohio, for his work and eventually returned to Angola after 50 years.
Dean worked at Union Carbide Corporation for 43 years.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, Angola, and a member of Angola American Legion Post 31.
Dean liked to play basketball and baseball in his school years and then enjoyed watching them on television when he got older. He enjoyed boating, gardening, golfing and reading. He was quite the history buff and enjoyed reading about the topic. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Jeanne Sutton Hamm of Wayzata, Minnesota, and Ronald Dean Sutton Jr. of Wadsworth, Ohio; and sister, Nancy Moody Cross of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Richard Ford Hamm III, Katherine Elizabeth Hamm, Alexander Sutton Hamm, Ronald Dean Sutton III and Frankie Sutton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elinor "Ellie" Ruth Sutton on Feb. 7, 2013, and his brother, Lee Sutton.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, with Rev. Thomas E. Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Military honors will be provided by the Angola American Legion and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, Angola, and to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home's website: www.weichtfh.com.
