PLEASANT LAKE — Robert G. "Bob" Waltmire, age 92, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on Nov. 29, 1928, in Moscow, Michigan, to Harrel Aldred and Eva Anetta (Smith) Waltmire. They preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Scott Center High School in 1947.
He married I. Faye Perry on Dec.10, 1949. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2005.
Bob worked for Weatherhead from the age of 18 until he retired at the age of 59 1/2.
He enjoyed yard work, the outdoors and bird watching. He was a friend to the community.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Heinrich, of Hamilton, Indiana, Carol Martin, of Butler, Indiana, and Marie Hufnagle, of Louisville, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harrel Waltmire Jr.; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Waltmire; a son, Alan Waltmire; and a son-in-law, Donald L. Heinrich.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home.
The Rev. George Foulk will officiate the service.
Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Heart To Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Waltmire family.
