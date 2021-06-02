MaryLou Thompson, age 75, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 12:58 am
