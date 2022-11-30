SOUTH WHITLEY — Linda M. Brown, 74, of South Whitley, died peacefully at her home at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late John and Grace (Genua) Stockstill. Growing up in Chicago, she graduated from Revis High School in Burbank, Illinois, in 1966. She continued her education at a local community college.
She married Clinton Brown Jr, in Chicago, where they made their first home. The couple had two boys, Clinton III and John. In 1990, the family moved to Winona Lake, Indiana, and they divorced in 1995. Clinton Jr. died on Jan. 24, 2012.
In 1999, Linda moved to Arizona and, in 2009, to Columbia City. For the past year, she has lived in South Whitley.
A full-time homemaker, she also worked for seven years at Walmart in Warsaw.
She adored her grandchildren and loved to cut up with her friends. At home, she liked playing cards, especially Canasta, or watching an old classic movie like “Gone with the Wind” or “Casablanca.” She leaves behind her beloved schnauzer, Sadie.
Surviving are her two sons, Clinton Brown III of Mesa, Arizona, and John C. (Christina) Brown of South Whitley; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Hull of South Whitley.
At the request of the family, there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons-Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
