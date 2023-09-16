GREENWOOD — Barry N. Adams, 74, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Rex; parents, Robert F. and Violet L. (Wells) Adams; brother, Bruce W.; and sister, Shannon B. Adams-Bowman.
He is survived by his nephew, Mathew W. Adams; niece, Gwendolyn E. Adams; and two great-nephews.
Barry grew up and lived most of his life in Fremont, Indiana. He was a Vietnam veteran.
He enjoyed nature and vacationing with family in Canada, fishing, hiking, woodworking and music. He also achieved a 4th degree black belt in Sanchin-Ryu karate. He had a fantastic sense of humor and an easy going personality. He will be greatly missed.
No memorial is planned at this time.
