KENDALLVILLE — Bruce Michael Parks, age 70, passed away on on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bruce was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Oct. 27, 1951, to Donald Kenneth Parks and Helen Marie (Eley) Parks. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1970, and married Karen Kay Brumbaugh on March 3, 1972, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
Bruce was employed as a group leader with Redman Homes. He also worked at Carriage Homes and Keystone. His latest place of employment was Parkview Hospital in the maintenance department. He also owned and operated Sweet Tooth Chocolates in Kendallville and was known as “The Candyman”.
He was a faithful member of Family Life Assembly of God and Gideons International.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Parks, of Rome City; sons, Joshua and Megan Parks, of Defiance, Ohio, Caleb and Tricia Parks, of Kendallville and Graham Parks, of Kendallville; daughter, Tausha and Mike Mason, of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Kara Mason, of Kendallville, Jhade Parks, of Noblesville, Hannah Mason, Tyrin Parks, Kylie Parks, Elijah Mason, Lilliana Parks and Ryklan Parks, all from Kendallville; brother, Jim and Karen Parks, of Avilla; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Parks, of Avilla; Esther Parks, of Wolcottville and Rebecca Parks, of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evelyn Whitcomb; and brothers, Steven Parks, the Rev. William Parks and Paul Parks.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Family Life Assembly of God, 815 Riley Road, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the church with Pastor Bob Monroe officiating.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.