ANGOLA — Joannie Mae Callahan, 48, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by friends and family on July 10, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1973, in Roanoke, Virginia to Bruce Wayne Sr. and Rita Marie (Pelletier) St. Clair.
Joannie graduated from Angola High School in 1993. She married James Callahan on March 1, 1996.
Joannie was the store manager at the Angola Dollar Tree, where she recently celebrated her 20th year of working there.
She enjoyed crafting with her girlfriends (Liz, Heather, Dawn and Linda), girls’ nights out, date nights with family and friends and going to the casino.
Joannie is survived by her husband, James Callahan, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Sebastian James “Chaz” (Krysta) Callahan, of Angola, Indiana, and Blaine Austin Parrish, of Roanoke, Virginia; stepsons, Jonathan Paul Callahan, of Angola, Indiana, and James Alec Callahan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandsons, Mason James Callahan and Carter James Callahan. Also surviving are her parents, Bruce Wayne Sr., and Rita St. Clair of Angola, Indiana; sisters, Karen Lynn (Brian) Roach and Patty Frazee; and brother, Bruce Wayne (Mariah) St. Clair Jr.; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Marie; grandparents, Leon Bunt and Virginia Mae St. Clair and Clisty Ruth Hall.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
